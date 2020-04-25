 
 

One Direction Members Tell Liam Payne to Shut Up About Their Reunion

One Direction Members Tell Liam Payne to Shut Up About Their Reunion
WENN
Music

The 'Strip That Down' singer reveals that his bandmates are not happy with him for constantly making comments about their upcoming reunion in interviews.

  • Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne refused to say any more about the much-speculated One Direction reunion - after one of his bandmates threatened to throw eggs at his house if he doesn't keep quiet.

The "Strip That Down" singer got himself into hot water after seemingly confirming plans for a comeback to celebrate the group's 10th anniversary later this year, and he told U.K. TV show "Good Morning Britain" (GMB) on Friday, April 24, 2020 he's "already said too much" on the subject.

"I can't tell you too much because I've already said too much," he said. "There's been a threat from one of the members that he's going to egg my house if I say any more so I don't want that to happen."

He added, "It's been nice, we've been talking to each other a lot more. The lines of communication are a lot more back open with everyone. I think we've realised how special it is to get to a 10-year anniversary of anything really."

Reflecting on the success of the group, which was formed on U.K. TV show "The X Factor" in 2010, went on to share, "To have gone as far as we did and be as successful as we were and still be here today and receiving all the things from the fans, it's really nice, so we're definitely feeling how special it is and making sure we're telling each other that."

While fans were convinced the group is set to reunite after Liam, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson all re-followed former member Zayn Malik on Twitter - five years after his sensational departure from the band - the "Bedroom Floor" star later suggested Zayn wouldn't be making a comeback.

During the "GMB" chat he joked about "bringing (DJ pal and collaborator) Alesso in as a fifth member," hinting the group will reunite as a four-piece.

You can share this post!

Jesy Nelson's Ex Quits Twitter as He Feels Low in Life After Breakup

Iskra Lawrence's Baby Almost Died After Home Birth
Related Posts
One Direction Members Tell Liam Payne to Shut Up About Their Reunion

One Direction Members Tell Liam Payne to Shut Up About Their Reunion

Simon Cowell and James Corden Fighting Over One Direction's 10th Anniversary Reunion

Simon Cowell and James Corden Fighting Over One Direction's 10th Anniversary Reunion

One Direction to Likely Celebrate 10th Anniversary With One-Time TV Reunion

One Direction to Likely Celebrate 10th Anniversary With One-Time TV Reunion

Liam Payne Calls One Direction Breakup 'Stupid Decision' They Made When They're 'Tired'

Liam Payne Calls One Direction Breakup 'Stupid Decision' They Made When They're 'Tired'

One Direction Sets Off Zayn Malik Reunion Chatters Ahead of 10th Anniversary

One Direction Sets Off Zayn Malik Reunion Chatters Ahead of 10th Anniversary

Most Read
Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen to Perform at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Concert
Music

Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen to Perform at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Concert

Jack Johnson to Celebrate Earth Day With Virtual Kokua Festival 2020

Jack Johnson to Celebrate Earth Day With Virtual Kokua Festival 2020

Justin Bieber Excited to Release 'Really Special' New Music: 'Be Ready'

Justin Bieber Excited to Release 'Really Special' New Music: 'Be Ready'

Jonas Brothers to Give Special Announcement During Planned Livestream

Jonas Brothers to Give Special Announcement During Planned Livestream

Michael Jackson Livid as Madonna Told Him to 'Dress Like a Girl'

Michael Jackson Livid as Madonna Told Him to 'Dress Like a Girl'

Niall Horan Takes Fans Behind the Scenes in New Music Video for 'Black and White'

Niall Horan Takes Fans Behind the Scenes in New Music Video for 'Black and White'

Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure

Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure

French Montana Clears the Air After Saying That He'd 'Outshine' Kendrick Lamar on Festival Stage

French Montana Clears the Air After Saying That He'd 'Outshine' Kendrick Lamar on Festival Stage

Rose McGowan to Release Debut Album in Support of Fight Against Coronavirus

Rose McGowan to Release Debut Album in Support of Fight Against Coronavirus

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

Ashley Benson Recruited by G-Eazy for Cover Collaboration of Radiohead's 'Creep'

Ashley Benson Recruited by G-Eazy for Cover Collaboration of Radiohead's 'Creep'

Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK Unveiled to Be Part of Lady GaGa's 'Chromatica'

Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK Unveiled to Be Part of Lady GaGa's 'Chromatica'

Surviving Beatles Members to Offer Sing-A-Long Version of 'Yellow Submarine' Film

Surviving Beatles Members to Offer Sing-A-Long Version of 'Yellow Submarine' Film