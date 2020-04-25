Jesy Nelson's Ex Quits Twitter as He Feels Low in Life After Breakup

Instagram Celebrity

Chris Hughes is forced to take a break from social media after breaking up with the Little Mix member as he claims life has turned into 'a s**t storm' for him.

AceShowbiz - Jesy Nelson's ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes quit Twitter after admitting his split from the Little Mix star left him low.

The former couple began dating in February 2019, and the U.K. reality TV star appears in Little Mix's music video for their recent single, "Wasabi". However, earlier this month, April 2020, it was reported that the "Break Up Song" hitmaker and former "Love Island" contestant broke up "a couple of weeks ago" after deciding the relationship had "run its course."

The former "Love Island" contestant, 27, deleted his Twitter account in the aftermath of their breakup, and has now explained that he did so because his "life was a s**t storm."

Returning to the site, he posted, "I closed my twitter for a week cus my life was a s**t storm and now I've lost 500k followers lol."

"Ah it's just jumped back up 250k wtf. Come on where's the rest of ya," he added. "This is so weird."

Jesy reportedly ended the relationship over the phone after the pair isolated in separate homes during the coronavirus lockdown. A source added the split "was all very amicable and they're still really good friends."