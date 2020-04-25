 
 

Iskra Lawrence's Baby Almost Died After Home Birth

Iskra Lawrence's Baby Almost Died After Home Birth
Instagram
Celebrity

The new mom opens up on her difficult labor and explains her child is a 'miracle' baby because the newborn almost didn't make it and had to be resuscitated.

  • Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - British model Iskra Lawrence is thankful for her "miracle" baby after revealing her first child had to be resuscitated shortly after birth.

The 29 year old and her boyfriend, sportsman Philip Payne, welcomed the tot via a home birth last week, April 16, 2020, and late on Thursday, April 23, 2020, she introduced Instagram followers to the newborn in a series of sweet photos.

In the accompanying caption, Iskra admitted her delivery experience didn't quite go to plan - and her baby, whose name and sex has been kept under wraps, almost didn't make it.

"A.M.P joined team Payne April 16th at 1.05pm here at home," the new mum wrote. "Our first draft pick, but really we are the ones who are so grateful that you picked us to be your parents."

Detailing the scary birth, she continued, "After 24 hours of unmedicated active labour and 2.5 hours of transition our midwife saved your life by resuscitation. You truly are our miracle and I will be grateful every single day for you. Your story is just beginning I can't even imagine the impact you'll have in this world and the dreams you will create."

"This has been the best week of my life getting to know you and fall more in love each day."

Iskra also took a moment to heap praise on Payne, her boyfriend of two years.

"You've shattered any expectation I had of you as a father already I am so proud you're my partner and I'm holding back tears writing this and every time I look at you with our baby," she gushed. "Love you and love our family unconditionally."

You can share this post!

One Direction Members Tell Liam Payne to Shut Up About Their Reunion

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Forced to Call Truce by Wives Blake Lively and Deborra-Lee Furness
Related Posts
Iskra Lawrence's Baby Almost Died After Home Birth

Iskra Lawrence's Baby Almost Died After Home Birth

Model Iskra Lawrence Gives Birth at Home During Lockdown

Model Iskra Lawrence Gives Birth at Home During Lockdown

Most Read
Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute
Celebrity

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

G Herbo and Fabolous' Step Daughter Open Up About Their Romance in Cute TikTok Video

G Herbo and Fabolous' Step Daughter Open Up About Their Romance in Cute TikTok Video

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Jana Kramer Brings to Light Regrets About Relationship With Brantley Gilbert

Jana Kramer Brings to Light Regrets About Relationship With Brantley Gilbert

Boosie Badazz Gets Thirsty Over Megan Thee Stallion's Nearly Topless Pic

Boosie Badazz Gets Thirsty Over Megan Thee Stallion's Nearly Topless Pic

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis