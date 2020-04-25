Iskra Lawrence's Baby Almost Died After Home Birth

Instagram Celebrity

The new mom opens up on her difficult labor and explains her child is a 'miracle' baby because the newborn almost didn't make it and had to be resuscitated.

AceShowbiz - British model Iskra Lawrence is thankful for her "miracle" baby after revealing her first child had to be resuscitated shortly after birth.

The 29 year old and her boyfriend, sportsman Philip Payne, welcomed the tot via a home birth last week, April 16, 2020, and late on Thursday, April 23, 2020, she introduced Instagram followers to the newborn in a series of sweet photos.

In the accompanying caption, Iskra admitted her delivery experience didn't quite go to plan - and her baby, whose name and sex has been kept under wraps, almost didn't make it.

"A.M.P joined team Payne April 16th at 1.05pm here at home," the new mum wrote. "Our first draft pick, but really we are the ones who are so grateful that you picked us to be your parents."

Detailing the scary birth, she continued, "After 24 hours of unmedicated active labour and 2.5 hours of transition our midwife saved your life by resuscitation. You truly are our miracle and I will be grateful every single day for you. Your story is just beginning I can't even imagine the impact you'll have in this world and the dreams you will create."

"This has been the best week of my life getting to know you and fall more in love each day."

Iskra also took a moment to heap praise on Payne, her boyfriend of two years.

"You've shattered any expectation I had of you as a father already I am so proud you're my partner and I'm holding back tears writing this and every time I look at you with our baby," she gushed. "Love you and love our family unconditionally."