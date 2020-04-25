 
 

Travis Scott Breaks Record With 12M Viewers During Video Game Concert

The 'Sicko Mode' rapper turns into a cyborg and a giant as he performs a 15-minute concert 'Astronomical' on online video game Fortnite and debuts a new song.

  • Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) became a record-holder on Thursday night, April 23, 2020 as his virtual Astronomical concert on video game Fortnite attracted a staggering 12.3 million viewers.

The 27-year-old rapper pulled out all the stops for the 15-minute gig, with game developers ensuring he used the entire Fortnite island for the performance, which was packed with special effects, exciting graphics and a section inspired by the action movie "Tron".

Scott himself transformed into a cyborg and then a giant in the game, and also used the concert, the first of five, to debut his collaboration with Kid Cudi, titled "The Scotts" - which was released just hours after the virtual show.

Fortnite celebrated the immense success of the gig in a post on Twitter as they wrote, "Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott's Astronomical, an all-time record!"

The record eclipses Marshmello's gig last year 2019, which saw 10 million viewers tune in.

Following his Fortnite tour debut Travis capitalised on the popularity by releasing a limited edition line of merchandise, including gaming jerseys, a set of 12 inch action figures and a Nerf Elite Dart Blaster.

