Jonas Brothers Give a Peek at 'Happiness Continues', Unveil Release Date

During a livestream QnA, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas surprise fans with announcement that they will be offering a new documentary on Amazon Prime Video, and talk about their social-distancing struggles.

Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jonas Brothers have piqued fans' curiosity about their upcoming documentary. Following the success of "Chasing Happiness", Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas announced a release date for their second documentary, "Happiness Continues", and offered a teaser at the Amazon Prime Video project.

When hosting a livestream Q&A on Instagram on Thursday, April 23, the "Sucker" hitmakers surprised fans and followers with the revelation over their new concert movie. Sharing the news from their respective quarantine places, the trio revealed that their project would be made available at midnight on Friday, April 24.

Prior to the announcement, the brothers dropped a trailer for the documentary on the group's social media page. The trailer itself was kicked off with Joe stating, "I thought I was done with the Jonas Brothers." He then cheekily added, "Hell no," before footage transitioned to show their "Happiness Begins" tour, them goofing around, and being joined by wives Danielle Deleasa, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner.

The documentary would also include how Joe, Nick and Kevin prepared themselves before they got on stage to perform in front of their fans. During their livestream Q&A, Joe joked about being slapped in the face for his preparation. "A lot of times it was Sophie," he quipped.

On a more serious side, the musician brothers were asked by one particular fan about their favorite thing about their long-awaited reunion. Kevin replied, "Having my family see the show for the first time and be able to see us making music again."

Elsewhere during the chat, the brothers discussed the difficulties they faced amid the coronavirus lockdown. Kevin confided that he has to re-learn mathematics for his 6-year-old daughter Alena. "Alena is a really good student, she wants to learn, she's very good at math," he said, noting that "patience is a virtue that gets tested."

Joe, on the other hand, encountered some problems with Zoom which people resorted to use for meeting or learning since the outbreak of the novel pandemic kept them from coming to the office and schools. "I keep forgetting you have to turn off your camera, if you're using the bathroom or something," he jokingly spilled.