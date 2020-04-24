6ix9ine Asks Judge to Allow Him to Film Backyard Music Videos

Instagram Music

The 'FEFE' hitmaker's legal team has filed legal documents asking for a judge's permission to record his new music videos in the backyard while he's in home confinement.

Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine's new music may come sooner than later. The rapper has been actively working on his new albums since he's released from jail due to the coronavirus pandemic and he's now eager to use his time in home confinement to film music videos.

According to TMZ, the New York City native's legal team has filed legal documents asking Judge Engelmayer to allow the rapper to spend up to 2 hours in his backyard once a week to work on music videos. The docs note that the hip-hop star's probation officer is aware of the request and has no objection, so he just needs the judge's stamp of approval too.

Back in October 2019, when he's still placed behind bars, 6ix9ine already scored a new record deal worth more than $10 million with his former label, 10K Projects. Under the deal, the "Gummo" spitter will release two albums, one in English and one in Spanish, as soon as he's released from jail.

And that's exactly what he's been planning after the judge granted him an early release on April 2. His attorney Dawn Florio has confirmed that her client intends to release two new albums "as soon as possible." The lawyer added, "Yes, he can release music. What he's gonna do is he already has that advance for 10K Projects. So he has to put out a Spanish album and an English album. So that's what he's going to do." He has reportedly set up a studio at home to record the albums.

Additionally, the 23-year-old star has scored gigs in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Europe and South America in 2020 and 2021, which are going to earn him $500,000 per show. He, however, has to wait until his home confinement is over in three months to be able to travel overseas for the shows.