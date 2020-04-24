Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell Added to Line-Up of GLAAD's 'Together in Pride' Benefit

WENN Celebrity

'The Lion King' star Billy Eichner and TV personality Lilly Singh will host the livestream event that will pay tribute to LGBTQ doctors and nurses on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell will join Matthew Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha and Sharon Stone, among others, to sing the praises of LGBTQ doctors and nurses on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

The duo has been added to the "Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone" livestream event, organized by gay rights organisation GLAAD.

"The Lion King (2019)" star Billy Eichner and TV and Internet personality Lilly Singh will host the virtual benefit, which will feature performances from Ke$ha and Melissa Etheridge, on Sunday, April 26.

The event will stream live on GLAAD’s YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZmLgxP2N3Vj0XaQtohLT-A) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GLAAD/) pages from 8pm EST. All proceeds will benefit charity Centerlink and local LGBTQ community centres.