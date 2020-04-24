The Osbournes Cheer Up COVID-19 Medical Workers With Designer Face Masks

WENN Celebrity

Kelly Osbourne and her parents, Ozzy and Sharon, have delivered the protective gears to the Royal Bournemouth Hospital staff after she launched the #MaskedMondays initiative.

AceShowbiz - Rocker Ozzy Osbourne, his manager wife Sharon Osbourne, and daughter Kelly Osbourne have surprised hospital staff in the U.K. with a shipment of sparkly designer face masks.

TV personality Kelly Osbourne launched the #MaskedMondays initiative on social media earlier this month, in an effort to encourage fans to heed World Health Organization officials' advice to wear facial coverings in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

She also wanted to use the campaign to highlight some of her favourite designs from creators, many of whom are donating a percentage of proceeds to coronavirus relief charities.

This week (begins April 20), Kelly and her parents had a package of 15 designer face masks, by Lady GaGa collaborator Perry Meek, delivered to medical workers at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital, where her friend, Lorraine Knott, works for the National Health Service.

"Everyone was really happy when I brought them in. The rest of our shift was such a laugh and the masks really boosted everyone's morale. It was really lovely," Knott told the Bournemouth Echo.

"We obviously can't use them when we treat patients, but when the patients see us wearing them it really cheers them up."

Staff also received a selection of caps and T-shirts, courtesy of Ozzy and Sharon, to change into after they finish their shifts.

Kelly has since shared the Echo article on Twitter, captioning it, "(It) was a pleasure to help!!!"