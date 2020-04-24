 
 

The Osbournes Cheer Up COVID-19 Medical Workers With Designer Face Masks

The Osbournes Cheer Up COVID-19 Medical Workers With Designer Face Masks
WENN
Celebrity

Kelly Osbourne and her parents, Ozzy and Sharon, have delivered the protective gears to the Royal Bournemouth Hospital staff after she launched the #MaskedMondays initiative.

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rocker Ozzy Osbourne, his manager wife Sharon Osbourne, and daughter Kelly Osbourne have surprised hospital staff in the U.K. with a shipment of sparkly designer face masks.

TV personality Kelly Osbourne launched the #MaskedMondays initiative on social media earlier this month, in an effort to encourage fans to heed World Health Organization officials' advice to wear facial coverings in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

She also wanted to use the campaign to highlight some of her favourite designs from creators, many of whom are donating a percentage of proceeds to coronavirus relief charities.

This week (begins April 20), Kelly and her parents had a package of 15 designer face masks, by Lady GaGa collaborator Perry Meek, delivered to medical workers at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital, where her friend, Lorraine Knott, works for the National Health Service.

"Everyone was really happy when I brought them in. The rest of our shift was such a laugh and the masks really boosted everyone's morale. It was really lovely," Knott told the Bournemouth Echo.

"We obviously can't use them when we treat patients, but when the patients see us wearing them it really cheers them up."

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne and family surprised medical workers with designer face masks.

Staff also received a selection of caps and T-shirts, courtesy of Ozzy and Sharon, to change into after they finish their shifts.

Kelly has since shared the Echo article on Twitter, captioning it, "(It) was a pleasure to help!!!"

You can share this post!

Nick Cordero Has Yet to Regain Consciousness Days After Leg Amputation

Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell Added to Line-Up of GLAAD's 'Together in Pride' Benefit

Related Posts
The Osbournes Cheer Up COVID-19 Medical Workers With Designer Face Masks

The Osbournes Cheer Up COVID-19 Medical Workers With Designer Face Masks

Ozzy Osbourne Still Plans to Go to Switzerland to Seek Cure for Parkinson's Disease Amid Pandemic

Ozzy Osbourne Still Plans to Go to Switzerland to Seek Cure for Parkinson's Disease Amid Pandemic

Ozzy Osbourne Has to Cancel Parkinson's Treatment Trip Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Ozzy Osbourne Has to Cancel Parkinson's Treatment Trip Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Ozzy Osbourne Gets Emotional in 'Ordinary Man' Music Video

Ozzy Osbourne Gets Emotional in 'Ordinary Man' Music Video

Ozzy Osbourne Says Partying With Elton John Would Lead to Early Grave

Ozzy Osbourne Says Partying With Elton John Would Lead to Early Grave

Most Read
Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance
Celebrity

Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Rich the Kid's Baby Mama Tori Brixx Breaks Silence Following Arrest

Rich the Kid's Baby Mama Tori Brixx Breaks Silence Following Arrest