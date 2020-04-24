 
 

The Offspring Treats Fans to Quirky Cover of 'Tiger King' Song 'Here Kitty Kitty'

Music

Becoming fans of 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness', frontman Dexter Holland and guitarist Noodles give the docuseries' star Joe Exotic a musical boost by releasing their rendition of his track.

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Punk rockers The Offspring have given jailed "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" icon Joe Exotic a musical boost by covering his track "Here Kitty Kitty".

Like many Americans, the California bandmates have become fans of the "Tiger King" Netflix docuseries and now they have released their rendition of one of the tunes that features on the show.

"We are going a little stir crazy these days and we wanted to do something fun to put a smile on our faces," a statement from the band reads.

Performing in face masks, frontman Dexter Holland and guitarist Noodles have released a quirky video on YouTube to accompany the track, in which they are joined by a skateboarding drummer in a tiger costume and two dancing pussycats.

"Here Kitty Kitty" alludes to Joe Exotic's claims that his nemesis, animal rights activist Carole Baskin, murdered her husband.

The Offspring also acknowledges that "Here Kitty Kitty" was written by The Clinton Johnson Band, and "not by anyone in that recent documentary we all got caught up in."

Explaining the thinking behind their cover, the bandmates add, "The Offspring wives were group texting recently, and while they all agreed that they truly love their husbands, there are times when they've absolutely felt like feeding us to the tigers. In that spirit, we hope you enjoy this random song and video."

