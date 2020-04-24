Beyonce Pledges $6M Donation to Covid-19 Mental Health Relief Efforts

 
 

The 'Single Ladies' hitmaker has teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to help ease the 'immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.'

  Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles has partnered with Twitter boss Jack Dorsey to provide $6 million in relief funding for mental health support services.

The funding from Beyonce's BeyGOOD non-profit via Dorsey's #startsmall initiative, which he has set up with $1 billion in equity from his mobile payments platform Square, will go to various organisations providing mental health and wellness services.

The money will go to organisations across the U.S. through partnerships with the University of California, Los Angeles, and the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI).

A press release stated that BeyGOOD chiefs recognise, "the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Going on to highlight the pressure on African-Americans working in these occupations, it continued, "In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis."

United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Matthew 25 Ministries and many other organisations, including NAMI centres in New York, Detroit, New Orleans, and Houston will benefit from the money.

