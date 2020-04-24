 
 

Louis C.K.'s Donation Rejected by Joe Biden Amid Presidential Campaign

WENN/Avalon
The Democratic presidential candidate has allegedly refunded a donation made by the comedian as the star's reputation was left in tatters due to sexual misconducts.

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - U.S. Presidential candidate Joe Biden has reportedly refunded a donation made by disgraced comedian Louis C.K.

According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records reviewed by The Associated Press, show the writer/actor, real name Louis Szekely, donated $2,800 on March 4, 2020.

The donation was made following the former vice president's win in several Super Tuesday contests, setting him firmly in the lead to take on President Donald Trump in November.

Louis' contribution comes two years after the six-time Emmy Award winner was accused by five women of sexual misconduct in 2017, which he later admitted were true, derailing his career.

However, a Biden campaign spokesperson said the contribution has since been refunded, which will be reflected in his next FEC report filed in May. They declined to comment further on the matter.

The Louie star's reputation was left in tatters in November 2017 when accusers opened up to the New York Times about the comic's habit of exposing himself and masturbating in front of women in the entertainment industry.

Louis, 52, expressed remorse for his behaviour as he announced he would be taking a step back from the limelight.

'Death of Stalin' Helmer Slams Screening of His Movie in Theater Reopening Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Beyonce Pledges $6M Donation to Covid-19 Mental Health Relief Efforts
