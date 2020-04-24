Eminem Sends 'Mom's Spaghetti' to Feed Medical Workers in Detroit

Instagram Celebrity

The Slim Shady is giving back to his community in native hometown of Detroit by delivering a container of his famous pasta treat to the healthcare workers.

Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Eminem has helped feed healthcare workers in his native Detroit, Michigan by donating containers of his famous 'Mom's Spaghetti.'

The rapper launched a pop-up shop back in 2017 selling the pasta treat, a reference to a lyric from his 2002 track "Lose Yourself" from his movie "8 Mile", and also fed fans the dish at the 2018 Coachella festival.

Now, he has offered up containers of "Mom's Spaghetti" to staff at The Henry Ford Health System hospitals, who revealed news of the kind gift in a post on Instagram.

"Our #HealthcareHeroes 'lost themselves' in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!" a post on the account showcasing a photo of the spaghetti. On one of the containers was a sticker bearing the Shady Records logo that reads, "Thank You Frontline Caregivers."