 
 

Megan Thee Stallion Pursuing College Degree to Honor Women in Her Family

The 'Hot Girl Summer' femcee is determined to finish school and graduate from Texas Southern University to honor her late mother and her two grandmothers.

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion is determined to graduate from Texas Southern University to honour "the women in my family who made me who I am today."

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper's mother, Holly Thomas, died in March 2019 after suffering a brain tumour, and the 25-year-old Houston rapper revealed part of the reason she's staying in school is to honour Holly's legacy.

She told People, "I want to get my degree because I really want my mum to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed... My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school. I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."

Explaining how the women in her family have always encouraged her to follow her ambitions, she added, "My daddy passed away when I was 15, so my mama was still going hard taking care of us. If we were going through money problems, my mother and my two (maternal) grandmothers always made sure I didn't know."

"We could've been struggling, but they made it work. I've always seen strong women making it work, so I've always wanted to have that same drive the women in my family have. I know I get a lot of my strength from my mother and both of my grandmothers."

Megan is currently studying online for a degree in healthcare administration at Texas Southern University and dreams of opening an assisted living facility for the elderly in her home town.

She previously explained of the venture, "I really want my facilities to be (staffed by) some of my classmates and other kids that are just graduating from college that need jobs. Like, this could be your first job."

