Disney Recruits 'Russian Doll' Creator for New Female 'Star Wars' Series

AceShowbiz - Lesley Headland, the woman behind Netflix's Emmy-winning "Russian Doll" drama, has been recruited to mastermind a new female-centred "Star Wars" project for Disney.
The new Disney+ show will be set in an alternate timeline from the usual "Star Wars" universe, according to Variety.
The untitled project will join Disney+ hit "The Mandalorian", the untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi drama starring Ewan McGregor, and "Rogue One" among the Star Wars-related titles on the new Disney streaming service.