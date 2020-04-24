Disney Recruits 'Russian Doll' Creator for New Female 'Star Wars' Series

Walt Disney Pictures TV

Lesley Headland, the mastermind behind Netflix's Emmy-winning drama series, has been signed up to develop a new 'Star Wars' project set in an alternate universe.

AceShowbiz - Lesley Headland, the woman behind Netflix's Emmy-winning "Russian Doll" drama, has been recruited to mastermind a new female-centred "Star Wars" project for Disney.

The new Disney+ show will be set in an alternate timeline from the usual "Star Wars" universe, according to Variety.

The untitled project will join Disney+ hit "The Mandalorian", the untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi drama starring Ewan McGregor, and "Rogue One" among the Star Wars-related titles on the new Disney streaming service.