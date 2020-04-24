 
 

Prince Louis Not Afraid to Get Messy to Make Rainbow Handprint to Honor Covid-19 Medical Workers

Prince William and Kate Middleton post cute 'Instagram Vs Reality' snapshots of youngest son along with handprint artwork to celebrate his birthday and honor medical workers.

AceShowbiz - Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge marked son Prince Louis' second birthday with a sweet "Instagram Vs Reality" post.

In a series of new portraits unveiled this week, the couple's youngest son smiles gleefully in a gingham shirt as he shows off his hands covered in a rainbow of paint colours, alongside handprint artwork in honour of U.K. healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar paintings and posters are being displayed in windows around the U.K. as a tribute to medical staff on the front lines amid the Covid-19 crisis.

"Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis's handiwork ahead of his second birthday!" they wrote in the caption of the snaps.

And on Thursday, the couple once again took to their Kensington Royal Twitter account to share more photos from the session - one of Louis showing off his rainbow-painted hands, and another of him smearing them across his cheeks.

"Instagram Vs Reality," they penned. "Thank you for your lovely messages on Prince Louis's second birthday."

Louis is the couple's youngest child - he has siblings George, six, and, Charlotte, who turns five on 2 May.

As everyone attempts to stay safe through social distancing amid the public health scare, the couple recently told the BBC they've been keeping in touch with fellow royals over the Internet.

"We've been talking to all the family online, and it's been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other," William smiled, noting video chatting hasn't been perfect.

"As you can imagine the younger generation are more tech savvy, but only just. I think we're getting there now. I think the family are getting a little more used to being able to contact each other and press the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through (sic)."

