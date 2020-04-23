 
 

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The former 'That 70s Show' actor claims to be working with members of the medical marijuana community to help others who rely on the substance for reasons such as pain and anxiety relief.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Stoner icon Tommy Chong is planning to hand out cannabis to medical marijuana users for free during the coronavirus pandemic.

The veteran comedian is known for his love of the drug, and he is working with members of the medical marijuana community to help others who rely on the substance for reasons such as pain and anxiety relief, but are either having trouble filling their prescriptions due to local lockdown orders, or simply cannot afford it as a result of economic changes.

"There are a lot of people that depend on it and can't get to their dispensary," the Cheech & Chong star told the New York Post, revealing he has a "stockpile of weed" which he is "slowly rationing."

The 81-year-old added, "I don't think I've paid for marijuana in 50 years. People give it to me for free. I can afford to give it away."

Chong, who credits marijuana with helping him beat prostate cancer in 2013, did not share how he hopes to distribute the drug or how much he would be giving away.

You can share this post!

Halle Berry Gives the Low-Down on Why She Was Forced to Shave Off Daughter's Hair

Russell Simmons' Sexual Harassment Accusers Share Their Story in HBO Max Documentary

Related Posts
Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Most Read
Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance
Celebrity

Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Fears for His Life After Getting '50 Death Threats Each Day'

'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Fears for His Life After Getting '50 Death Threats Each Day'

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money