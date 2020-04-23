Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The former 'That 70s Show' actor claims to be working with members of the medical marijuana community to help others who rely on the substance for reasons such as pain and anxiety relief.

AceShowbiz - Stoner icon Tommy Chong is planning to hand out cannabis to medical marijuana users for free during the coronavirus pandemic.

The veteran comedian is known for his love of the drug, and he is working with members of the medical marijuana community to help others who rely on the substance for reasons such as pain and anxiety relief, but are either having trouble filling their prescriptions due to local lockdown orders, or simply cannot afford it as a result of economic changes.

"There are a lot of people that depend on it and can't get to their dispensary," the Cheech & Chong star told the New York Post, revealing he has a "stockpile of weed" which he is "slowly rationing."

The 81-year-old added, "I don't think I've paid for marijuana in 50 years. People give it to me for free. I can afford to give it away."

Chong, who credits marijuana with helping him beat prostate cancer in 2013, did not share how he hopes to distribute the drug or how much he would be giving away.