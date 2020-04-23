 
 

Russell Simmons' Sexual Harassment Accusers Share Their Story in HBO Max Documentary

Drew Dixon and her fellow accusers Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher are featured in a new trailer for 'On the Record' which will be premiered on the streaming service on May 27.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Three of the women who have accused hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual harassment are opening up in a HBO Max documentary.

The trailer for "On the Record" dropped on Wednesday, April 22, and featured Drew Dixon and her fellow accusers Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher.

Dixon is the star of the teaser, alleging Simmons raped her at his apartment in Manhattan, New York after offering her a job at his Def Jam record label.

Dixon was one of the first women to expose the businessman's alleged bad behaviour in a New York Times article in 2017.

"I didn't tell that many people about what happened with Russell," she shares in the trailer for the new film, which premiered at Sundance in January. "He just grabbed me... and I'm saying no. I was reduced to nothing in that moment. Nothing about anything that makes me who I am mattered."

Simmons has denied all accusations of sexual misconduct and assault against him, stating: "I have never had a sexual encounter that was not consensual or lawful. Ever."

"On the Record" is set to premiere on new streaming service HBO Max on 27 May.

