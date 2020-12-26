 
 

Tommy Chong Reveals His Christmas Wish List This year

Tommy Chong Reveals His Christmas Wish List This year
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Cheech and Chong' star is keeping his fingers crossed that his loved ones get him a brand new tool for his hobby on the festive holiday season this year.

  • Dec 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Stoner icon Tommy Chong is hoping there's a new drill press machine underneath his Christmas tree, so he can continue mastering the art of making marijuana pipes.

The "Cheech & Chong" star has long enjoyed tooling away in his personal wood shop to create various drug paraphernalia, but there's one piece of equipment he needs updated - and he's keeping his fingers crossed his loved ones have taken note.

"I've been making them all my life," he told the New York Post's Page Six. "A lot of years. I call myself a modern artist."

Chong makes the pipes for his own use and as occasional gifts for his smoking pals, and has no intention of putting his collection up for sale anytime soon - because he can do without the criticism.

  See also...

"I'm not going to sell anything until I die," he said. "Then I don't give a s**t what they (relatives) do with it."

"Art to me is like my child," he explained. "I would hate to have someone go, 'Oh what's this? This is ugly.' "

As for what Chong will be giving his family this holiday season, he prefers to stick to tradition and hand out cash.

"That's the Chinese way. We give money," he shared. "Everybody loves money. You can't go wrong giving money."

Meanwhile, on Twitter, he warned his follower to be careful when they're high. "Attention potheads! Be careful around power tools when you are high! In fact don't be around power tools when you're high unless that's what you do. Being high is a great excuse for doing nothing! Except watching television. And listening to music!"

You can share this post!

Shaggy Plans Beach Parties Before Kicking Off New Year With Social Media Hiatus

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate
Related Posts
Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Most Read
Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date
Celebrity

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Actress Eileen Pollock Dies at 73

Actress Eileen Pollock Dies at 73

Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and More Praying for Rock Star Leslie West Who's on Deathbed

Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and More Praying for Rock Star Leslie West Who's on Deathbed

Here's Pete Davidson's Reaction to Ariana Grande's Engagement to Dalton Gomez

Here's Pete Davidson's Reaction to Ariana Grande's Engagement to Dalton Gomez

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning

Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

David Bowie's Son Thankful for Story Behind Christmas Scarf Shared by 'The Snowman' Producer

David Bowie's Son Thankful for Story Behind Christmas Scarf Shared by 'The Snowman' Producer

NBA Star Rajon Rondo and GF Sued for $1M Over Violent Dispute as Incriminating Video Surfaces

NBA Star Rajon Rondo and GF Sued for $1M Over Violent Dispute as Incriminating Video Surfaces