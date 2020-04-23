Halle Berry Gives the Low-Down on Why She Was Forced to Shave Off Daughter's Hair

WENN TV

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' actress reveals what happened to Nahla's hair after spending so much time in the pool during coronavirus quarantine.

Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry has had to shave her daughter's hair because she's spending so much time in the family pool it has all matted together.

The Oscar winner was shocked to discover her 12-year-old Nahla's hair had "shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur", and when a conditioning treatment didn't work, mum had to reach for the clippers.

"I couldn't even get my finger in it (hair), and I'm pulling and she's screaming," Halle told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

"(I had to) shave it off... She is bald in the back (now)."

The "Catwoman" star added, "She was not cool with that, but it was our only option. But now she gets it... I was like, 'First of all, maybe you'll let your mother help you. And second of all, you learned you gotta brush your hair. Every day, you gotta brush your hair.' "