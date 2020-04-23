 
 

Charlize Theron Dedicates Half of COVID-19 Donation to Campaign Against Domestic Violence

Through her charitable foundation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, the 'Monster' actress commits $1 million to provide support to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Charlize Theron has pledged $1 million (£812,300) to coronavirus relief efforts, with half of the donation benefitting a new campaign against domestic violence.

"The Monster" star is committing the amount through her charitable foundation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), to provide support to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced people into isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"During this unprecedented global crisis, we are being told to shelter in the safety of our homes - but what if our homes aren't safe? For the millions of women and children around the world sheltering with their abuser, home can be dangerous," Charlize shares in a statement posted on social media.

"That's why in support of the global fight against domestic violence during the #covid19 crisis, @ctaop and I are joining forces with CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation in standing #TogetherForHer."

"My team is committing $1 million to COVID relief efforts, with $500,000 specifically designated towards our Together For Her campaign, supporting women against domestic violence through the provision of funds and resources to trusted domestic violence shelters around the world."

Calling on fans to follow her lead and donate what they can, she adds, "Our rallying cry is this: Please join us in showing women experiencing domestic violence that they are not alone - we are behind them, with them, for them, #TogetherForHer."

Charlize isn't the only activist highlighting the need to protect domestic violence victims during the coronavirus lockdown - Rihanna recently teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on a $4.2 million (£3.4 million) donation to provide those affected with shelter, meals, and counselling via Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles initiative.

