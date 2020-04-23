Blake Shelton Supports Oklahoma Food Bank Amid COVID-19 Crisis With $150,000 Donation

WENN Celebrity

Urging others to contribute what they could to the Give From Home Day fundraiser, the 'God's Country' crooner claims that he cannot live with knowledge that many are going to bed hungry.

Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Country music superstar Blake Shelton has pledged $150,000 (£121,409) to the Give From Home Day fundraiser in support of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

The star, 43, announced the donation on Tuesday, April 21, and urged fans to contribute what they could to the campaign, organised by local ABC affiliate KOCO 5 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"A lot of Oklahomans are going to bed hungry tonight. That's not something that I can live with," the hitmaker said in a clip. "That's why I'm going to be donating to the Regional Food Bank, the Oklahoma Food Bank. I hope you will join me and help from home."

"The Voice U.S." star added: "Send in that donation because a lot of people out there are counting on us."

Blake is currently self-isolating amid the Covid-19 crisis with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, and previously revealed he plans to spend his downtime by growing out his hair into a mullet style. He previously sported a similar look early in his career.