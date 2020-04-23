 
 

Tom Holland Dons Makeshift Spider-Man Suit to Surprise Jimmy Kimmel's Son on 3rd Birthday

ABC
Celebrity

The Marvel Universe actor happily obliges to the request the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' host made during an online interview after they talking about how he is doing amid the coronavirus quarantine.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tom Holland thrilled Jimmy Kimmel's Spider-Man fan son by making an appearance during his virtual third birthday party.

The Marvel star sat down for an interview with the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host on Tuesday (April 21), while the funnyman was celebrating little Billy's birthday in Los Angeles, and Holland, who was speaking from his home in London, agreed to swing in for a little fun.

"I have a favour to ask of you and that is this, my son Billy turns three years old today," Kimmel shared. "We watched both of your Spider-Man movies over and over and over again, and we promised him that the real Spider-Man would come to his party."

"Now, of course, we were just going to hire a guy in a suit, but now nobody's coming to his party; his party is just us. I was wondering if you would say hello to him. I can't guarantee it's going to register, but would you mind?"

Holland obliged, changing into a red outfit and greeting Billy.

"Hey, Billy, it's nice to meet you. My name's Peter Parker. I live in Queens, New York," Holland said, adopting his character's American accent.

Holland, Kimmel and the TV personality's sister Jane then sang "Happy Birthday" to Billy as he blew out the candles on his Spider-Man cake.

