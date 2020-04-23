Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Slow Motion' rapper takes to Instagram to share first photos of his son Noah's mother one day after celebrating Noah's 1st birthday, praising her for being 'a great Mother.'

AceShowbiz - Trey Songz has finally revealed the identity of his son Noah's mother, one year after their child was born. The 35-year-old rapper publicly acknowledged his baby mama for the first time on Wednesday, April 22, one day after celebrating their son 1st birthday.

The "Bottoms Up" hitmaker took to Instagram to share first photos of Noah's mother and praise her in the caption. "I'm obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You're a great Mother," he wrote, adding, "and you deal with all the extra's very gracefully. I'll always be eternally grateful to you Noah's Mumma."

Trey, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, didn't mention his baby mama per name, but the photos are enough to answer fans' curiosity. There had been report that Noah's mother is New York resident Caro Colon, after it's discovered last year that she had set up the baby’s registry along with Trey's mother, April Tucker, and Trey's photos have confirmed the speculation.

Trey surprised the world when he announced on May 16, 2019 that he has become a father. He shared the news along with a photo of him holding onto the baby's little foot. He followed up the cryptic post with another photo and wrote below it, "My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace."

At the time, the Virginia native didn't mention his baby's mother and he has been keeping his personal life private. When a follower once pressed for details about her identity, the "Say Aah" hitmaker responded at the time, "Noah's mom and you don't have s**t to talk about. And the rest of y'all either mind ya f**kin business."

The revelation about Trey's baby mama comes just a day after he celebrated his son's birthday. Marking the milestone, he posted a photo of the toddler and wrote along with it, "I love you Noah. I thank God for bringing you to me at a time I needed your love the most. 1 year passed unbelievably fast but within the first second of meeting you, I knew you would be the light of my life until I take my last breath. Happy Birthday son."