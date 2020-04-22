Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen to Perform at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Concert

Instagram Music

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund charity bash, which proceeds will go to the fight against coronavirus pandemic, will also be made merry by Halsey, SZA, Tony Bennett and Charlie Puth.

AceShowbiz - Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen will headline the "Jersey 4 Jersey" virtual benefit on Wednesday, April 22.

The rock icons and stars like Halsey, SZA, Tony Bennett, and Charlie Puth will offer up performances and Whoopi Goldberg and Danny DeVito will make appearances for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund charity bash, which will livestream on Apple Music and SiriusXM's E Street Radio from 7pm EST.

Other Wednesday livestream highlights include Margo Price's Pickathon Presents A Concert A Day event at 4pm EST and a Facebook set from The Mynabirds' Laura Burhenn (https://www.facebook.com/evanstonspace) from 8pm EST.