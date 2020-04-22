 
 

Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen to Perform at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Concert

Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen to Perform at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Concert
Instagram
Music

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund charity bash, which proceeds will go to the fight against coronavirus pandemic, will also be made merry by Halsey, SZA, Tony Bennett and Charlie Puth.

  • Apr 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen will headline the "Jersey 4 Jersey" virtual benefit on Wednesday, April 22.

The rock icons and stars like Halsey, SZA, Tony Bennett, and Charlie Puth will offer up performances and Whoopi Goldberg and Danny DeVito will make appearances for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund charity bash, which will livestream on Apple Music and SiriusXM's E Street Radio from 7pm EST.

Other Wednesday livestream highlights include Margo Price's Pickathon Presents A Concert A Day event at 4pm EST and a Facebook set from The Mynabirds' Laura Burhenn (https://www.facebook.com/evanstonspace) from 8pm EST.

You can share this post!

Conan Gray Credits Billie Eilish for Helping Him Navigate Early Stardom

Kelly Dodd Sorry for Calling COVID-19 'God's Way of Thinning the Herd': I'm Not Insensitive
Related Posts
Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen to Perform at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Concert

Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen to Perform at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Concert

Jon Bon Jovi's Son in Makeshift Quarantine Zone After Showing Mild Symptoms of Coronavirus

Jon Bon Jovi's Son in Makeshift Quarantine Zone After Showing Mild Symptoms of Coronavirus

Prince Harry Joins Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios to Record Charity Single

Prince Harry Joins Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios to Record Charity Single

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi Team Up for Invictus Games Theme Song

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi Team Up for Invictus Games Theme Song

Jon Bon Jovi Opens His Kitchen at University for Students in Need

Jon Bon Jovi Opens His Kitchen at University for Students in Need

Most Read
Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen to Perform at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Concert
Music

Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen to Perform at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Concert

Jack Johnson to Celebrate Earth Day With Virtual Kokua Festival 2020

Jack Johnson to Celebrate Earth Day With Virtual Kokua Festival 2020

Justin Bieber Excited to Release 'Really Special' New Music: 'Be Ready'

Justin Bieber Excited to Release 'Really Special' New Music: 'Be Ready'

Niall Horan Takes Fans Behind the Scenes in New Music Video for 'Black and White'

Niall Horan Takes Fans Behind the Scenes in New Music Video for 'Black and White'

Michael Jackson Livid as Madonna Told Him to 'Dress Like a Girl'

Michael Jackson Livid as Madonna Told Him to 'Dress Like a Girl'

Rose McGowan to Release Debut Album in Support of Fight Against Coronavirus

Rose McGowan to Release Debut Album in Support of Fight Against Coronavirus

French Montana Clears the Air After Saying That He'd 'Outshine' Kendrick Lamar on Festival Stage

French Montana Clears the Air After Saying That He'd 'Outshine' Kendrick Lamar on Festival Stage

Jonas Brothers to Give Special Announcement During Planned Livestream

Jonas Brothers to Give Special Announcement During Planned Livestream

Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure

Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure

Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK Unveiled to Be Part of Lady GaGa's 'Chromatica'

Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK Unveiled to Be Part of Lady GaGa's 'Chromatica'

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

Surviving Beatles Members to Offer Sing-A-Long Version of 'Yellow Submarine' Film

Surviving Beatles Members to Offer Sing-A-Long Version of 'Yellow Submarine' Film

Ashley Benson Recruited by G-Eazy for Cover Collaboration of Radiohead's 'Creep'

Ashley Benson Recruited by G-Eazy for Cover Collaboration of Radiohead's 'Creep'