Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Performance at Kanye West's Sunday Service

Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has made Kanye West's latest Sunday service a memorable one. The "Yummy" hitmaker attended the "Stronger" rapper's spiritual gathering in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 23, and treated the attendees to a surprise performance.

The husband of Hailey Baldwin shared a clip of him covering Marvin Sapp's emotional ballad "Never Would Have Made It" via an Instagram post. Wearing a red hoodie, he serenaded the crowds, "I'm stronger, I'm wiser, I'm better, much better. When I look back over all you brought me through, I can see that you were the one I held on to."

The "What Do You Mean?" hitmaker was not the only one stealing the spotlight at the event. Rapper Nas delivered a rendition of "Everything" from his eleventh studio album "NASIR". Another spitter Roddy Ricch also showed up to perform "The Box" from his 2019's "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial" album and "Ballin" from his "Perfect Ten" LP.

West himself took the stage to sing his Christian hip hop songs, "Jesus is King" and "Selah". For the later song, he was joined onstage by his eldest child with Kim Kardashian, North, who was among the choir. The 6-year-old girl could also be seen in her mother's Instagram Story singing and dancing to "Hallelujah" along with the other children.

On his participation at the Sunday service, Bieber has previously expressed his interest to perform in it. Back in July 2019, he reportedly said "yeah" when asked about it after attending a church conference in Los Angeles with wife Baldwin.

The musician, who is a regular at Los Angeles' Hillsong Church, had performed the exact same gospel song at Churchome in Los Angeles in August 2019. At the time, he upload a video in social media and wrote a lengthy message about his belief in God. "God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest," he said.

"But he is faithful to complete what he started. I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season.. it says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds," the Canadian singer continued. "Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible."

"But if we are grateful and worship god for what we do have in that season there is so much power in that... whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST! Love you guys we in this together."