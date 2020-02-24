 
 

'American Idol' Recap: A Contestant Gets Three Yes and Hug From Katy Perry

The new episode of the ABC singing competition, meanwhile, concludes with a married couple who auditions as a duo named Treble Soul but only one of them is successfully sent to Hollywood.

  Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - "American Idol" continued its auditions in the Sunday, February 23 episode. Performing first in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan was Cyniah Elise. He sang a gorgeous rendition of Calum Scott's "You Are The Reason".

Lionel was hugely impressed and even compared her to Whitney Houston. Cyniah was unsurpringly sent to Hollywood. Following it up was Kay Genyse, who sang "Mercy". Judges, however, weren't exactly convinced by her vocals. Luke said no to her, while Katy brought Kay out to hear what public said about her. The people loved Kay and that earned Kay two yes from Katy and Lionel.

Next up was Kyle Tanguay and he performed Shawn Mendes' "Mercy". Although it was just okay, the judges sent him to Hollywood. Singing "Whipping Post" by The Allman Brothers was Jovin Webb. He got three yes and moved onto Hollywood. Later, Claire Jolie Goodman showcased her Broadway-style voice. She had an amazing voice but the judges told her that "American Idol" wasn't the place for her.

Margie Mays, who auditioned back in season 7, returned this year. Singing "I Found a Boy", she wowed the judges with her improvement though she still needed some works. Lionel said yes, but Katy said no. Luke, meanwhile, gave her a yes because he wanted to give her one more shot. Margie went to Hollywood.

Margie's boyfriend Johnny then came with an original song and the judges loved him. He was off to Hollywood! The next singer was Sarah Isen who opted to sing an amazing rendition of Beyonce Knowles' "If I Were a Boy". It was a no-brainer decision to send Sarah to Hollywood. Later, Julia Gargano got three yes after performing an original song titled "Growing Pains".

The last audition was from a married couple, who formed a duo called Treble Soul. The judges, however, wanted them to perform individually. Curt Jones went up first, singing a Travis Tritt song. Hannah Prestridge followed it up with an original song about overcoming addiction.

At the end, the judges decided to only send Hannah to the next round.

