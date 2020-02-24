 
 

Kenya Moore's Husband Marc Daly Admits to Hating Their Marriage

In a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta', the businessman is asked whether or not he's 'enjoying the ride that comes with being married.'

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Instead of seeing her marriage be saved, it seems Kenya Moore only sees the end of her relationship with Marc Daly coming closer. In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta", the businessman admits to hating his marriage to the former beauty queen.

Kenya and Marc are attending an event together and it's clear as day that the energy between them isn't that good. Even her nemesis, NeNe Leakes, says in the confessional that she has never seen the married couple getting "lovey dovey." It only gets worse when he's heard talking about their marriage to a group of people.

Asked whether or not he's "enjoying the ride that comes with being married," he firmly answers, "I hate it. Everybody knows that." It remains to be seen whether or not Kenya notices what he says to the group, though the next scene shows her smiling uncomfortably.

Kenya and Marc's marital drama has been heavily featured in the current season of "RHOA" ever since the two announced their separation last year. Things only got even more complicated between them as Marc has been dragged into her longtime feud with NeNe. In the Sunday, February 23 episode, the pair argued over Kenya not inviting NeNe to Marc's men's empowerment event because she was uncomfortable having her rival around.

Rather than supporting her wife, Marc shut her down and told her, "A lot of people get in people's faces -- it doesn't mean they want to fight." Even though Kenya kept insisting not to invited both NeNe and her husband Gregg Leakes, he was adamant that the lovebirds attended his event. He then turned to their daughter, Brooklyn, and said, "Next aqua class. Mommy's going in (the pool) but not coming out," clearly taking a shot at his wife.

