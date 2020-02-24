 
 

Watch: Hilary Duff Confronts Paparazzi Taking Photos of Son at Soccer Game

WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The 'Younger' star shares a video of her confrontation with the photographer, who insists that her 'paranoia is unwarranted,' on her social media account.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hilary Duff continued her ongoing feud with the paparazzi by confronting a suspected photographer for taking photos of her young kid.

The "Lizzie McGuire" actress posted video of the confrontation on Instagram on Saturday (February 22), showing her walk up to a man on the sideline of her seven-year-old son Luca 's soccer game and ask him who he's there with.

When the man told the star he was there alone, she probed him as to what he was doing at a kids' soccer game - to which he insisted "it's legal" and urged her not to "feel uncomfortable."

He later offered to show the star identification, and claimed her "paranoia is unwarranted." While the man didn't confess to being paparazzi, he did say he was "practising photography" and taking pictures.

The "A Cinderella Story" star previously hit out at three paparazzi photographers for following her and her two children around back in December (19), revealing in an Instagram clip at the time: "Here I am just trying to get around with both my kids, and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go."

"Two grown men. Three of them, actually, one of them is running away across the street. Just following me and my kids to every location I go to."

