Queen Elizabeth II Refuses to Talk About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Drama: It's 'Hurtful'

AceShowbiz - Queen Elizabeth II seemingly is very much over the royal drama involving Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle. According to a new report, the Queen just wants everything over and refuses to talk about the matter.

A source tells Vanity Fair, "She generally doesn't want to talk about it. The Queen has been keen to get this resolved because she sees it is damaging to the monarchy and on a personal level I think this has been rather hurtful for her."

The informant goes on saying, "She has got to the point where she doesn't want to think about it anymore, she just wants it over and done with." The insider also adds that the couple's decision to leave the royal family has been "hurtful" to Queen Elizabeth.

Despite looking like she was cutting Harry and Meghan off from the royal family, Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith gushes over how the 93-year-old royal handled the issue. "By ruling against their use of the Sussex Royal brand, she drew the line on exploiting their royal connection for profit," Smith says. "I think in the process she has showed the sort of flexibility and adherence to standards that strengthen the monarchy."

This arrives after the Queen officially banned the couple from using the name "Sussex Royal". News of the title ban began to circulate last week, suggesting the pair's Sussex Royal Instagram account and foundation of the same name would require new titles at Queen Elizabeth II's request after choosing to step down as senior members of the royal family.

On Friday, February 21, 2020, a representative for Harry and Meghan issued a statement about the change. "While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal,' it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation," it read. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post Spring 2020."

New names for the pair's social media accounts and foundation have yet to be announced, although they will reportedly still include "Sussex."