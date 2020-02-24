 
 

Queen Elizabeth II Refuses to Talk About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Drama: It's 'Hurtful'

Queen Elizabeth II Refuses to Talk About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Drama: It's 'Hurtful'
WENN/Dinendra Haria
Celebrity

This arrives after the Queen officially banned the couple from using the name 'Sussex Royal' following their decision to step down as senior members of British royal family.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Queen Elizabeth II seemingly is very much over the royal drama involving Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle. According to a new report, the Queen just wants everything over and refuses to talk about the matter.

A source tells Vanity Fair, "She generally doesn't want to talk about it. The Queen has been keen to get this resolved because she sees it is damaging to the monarchy and on a personal level I think this has been rather hurtful for her."

The informant goes on saying, "She has got to the point where she doesn't want to think about it anymore, she just wants it over and done with." The insider also adds that the couple's decision to leave the royal family has been "hurtful" to Queen Elizabeth.

Despite looking like she was cutting Harry and Meghan off from the royal family, Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith gushes over how the 93-year-old royal handled the issue. "By ruling against their use of the Sussex Royal brand, she drew the line on exploiting their royal connection for profit," Smith says. "I think in the process she has showed the sort of flexibility and adherence to standards that strengthen the monarchy."

This arrives after the Queen officially banned the couple from using the name "Sussex Royal". News of the title ban began to circulate last week, suggesting the pair's Sussex Royal Instagram account and foundation of the same name would require new titles at Queen Elizabeth II's request after choosing to step down as senior members of the royal family.

On Friday, February 21, 2020, a representative for Harry and Meghan issued a statement about the change. "While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal,' it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation," it read. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post Spring 2020."

New names for the pair's social media accounts and foundation have yet to be announced, although they will reportedly still include "Sussex."

You can share this post!

Watch: Hilary Duff Confronts Paparazzi Taking Photos of Son at Soccer Game

Damon Dash Calls His Children 'Stupid Clowns', Deems His Son 'Little Girl'
Related Posts
Queen Elizabeth II Refuses to Talk About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Drama: It's 'Hurtful'

Queen Elizabeth II Refuses to Talk About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Drama: It's 'Hurtful'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Banned From Using the Name 'Sussex Royal'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Banned From Using the Name 'Sussex Royal'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to End Royal Duties at the End of March

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to End Royal Duties at the End of March

Report: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Personally Fired Entire London Staff

Report: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Personally Fired Entire London Staff

Meghan Markle Asks Prince Harry to Look Like a 'Million Dollars'

Meghan Markle Asks Prince Harry to Look Like a 'Million Dollars'

Most Read
LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara
Celebrity

LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media