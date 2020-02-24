 
 

Meghan Trainor Grateful for Sweet Messages as Father Recovers From Car Accident

Gary Trainor has been confirmed to be in stable condition after he got struck by a car while crossing a busy street in the San Fernando Valley, California.

AceShowbiz - Meghan Trainor's dad is recovering after being struck by a car while crossing a busy street in the San Fernando Valley, California on Friday, February 21, night.

Gary, 71, was taken to a nearby emergency room and is now in a stable condition, representatives for the "Dear Future Husband" hitmaker told Us Weekly.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the incident occurred at 8.15 P.M. local time, and the vehicle and driver remained at the scene. Officials at the Los Angeles Police Department have confirmed it was not a hit-and-run incident.

The "All About That Bass" star is famously close to her dad, and he helped her write some songs on her 2011 album, "Only 17". He also accompanied her to several awards shows, including the 2016 Grammys, when she won the Best New Artist prize.

In January, Gary made a surprise appearance on "The Voice UK", when his daughter, who is a coach on the show, invited him up on stage to play "Shake, Rattle and Roll" on the keyboards, while her fellow judge Tom Jones sang.

Meghan updated her fans on Instagram on Sunday, February 23, writing, "I'm with my dad now. Thank you for all your sweet messages. It was all very scary but he is the strongest man I know."

