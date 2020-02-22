Drake Calls Justin Bieber and Quavo 'Scrubs', Then Does Salsa Dance at Raptors Game

WENN/FayesVision/RV/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker joins Toronto Raptors' broadcast duo to do a commentary together when the basketball team has a game against the Phoenix Suns.

AceShowbiz - Toronto Raptors had a game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, February 21, and when it came to Raptors game, Drake would obviously be there to cheer on his favorite team. He took his cheering to the next level at the game as he joined the team's broadcast duo to do a commentary and made several headlines.

In addition to poking fun at some Raptors players, including Fred VanVleet, the Canadian star issued some slight digs at his recent basketball opponents Justin Bieber and Quavo. "We don't wanna talk about scrubs on the air though, you know what I mean? Quavo and Bieber. How dare you?" he joked, prompting the broadcast duo to laugh.

Not stopping there, Drake got a lot of people talking again when he did a salsa dance after Fred scored a goal during the game. He swayed his body left and right before shouting, "FREDERICOOO!"

Many couldn't help but laugh at Drake for doing the dance with a straight face. "Drake on the call with Matt and Jack for the Raptors game is a gem in itself, not even talking about him doing the salsa dance on air," one said. "Drake salsa dancing from the side lines is exactly what this game needed."

Elsewhere during the commentary, Drake also confirmed that he's been working on his new album. He did not further detail about the project, but this will mark the follow-up to his record breaking 2018 album "Scorpion".

Released on June 29, 2018, his fifth studio album opened atop Billboard 200 despite getting lukewarm reviews from music critics. It became his eighth entry in a row to top the chart and broke the country's streaming record with 745.92 million streams in its first week. The album was also nominated for Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards, but lost the coveted prize to Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow".