 
 

Dwyane Wade Gives Gabrielle Union Sweet Shoutout on First Rap Song 'Season Ticket Holder'

Music

On the Rick Ross collaboration, the former basketball player also brags about his three-time NBA champion title by rhyming, 'Three rings on this finger, yeah that boy was a winner.'

  • Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dwyane Wade has given a personal touch to his rap debut. The retired NBA player's first collaboration with Rick Ross titled "Season Ticket Holder" was released at midnight on Friday, February 21, uncovering a sweet shoutout to his wife of more than five years, Gabrielle Union.

"My life is a film and Gab's the lead," the 38-year-old ex-Miami Heat star spitted his line about the former "America's Got Talent" judge with whom he shares daughter Kaavia James together. "She's so precious to me as the air that I breathe."

Aside from declaring his love for his 47-year-old wife, Wade expressed his affection for Miami. "Ni**a I got my own county," he sang as he referred to when Miami-Dade County transformed temporarily into Miami-Wade County in 2010. "Listen, the love of the city has been crazy, man, I appreciate it all/ Thanks for giving my own county."

Going by D. Wade moniker in the single, the 13-time All-Star additionally bragged about his triple NBA championship titles. "Three rings on his finger, yeah, that boy was a winner," he rhymed in the rap track. "Man listen, we put on for the city, sixteen years/ Five finals, three rings, we put those trophies over here."

Wade first hinted about his collaboration with Rick Ross on Tuesday, February 18 during an interview on "Good Morning America". The day after, he unveiled the name and artwork of the single on Instagram. "A lil something for Miami-Wade County," he captioned the post which also named Raphael Saadiq and former Miami Heat teammate Udonis Haslem as collaborators.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Wade opened up about how he ended up collaborating with Ross for the single. "Ross came over to my house shortly after I decided to come back for another year, and we were having a meeting about a shoe collab that I wanted to do with Li-Ning," he began recalling. "I wanted it to incorporate the city of Miami. We finished the meeting and Ross said, 'D, I'm gonna need you to jump on a track.' "

"...I was like, 'You know what man? Alright,' " he continued. " 'Let's see what the lyrics can be like, and what the beat is like, and we'll go from there.' Eventually it got to the point where I realized, this isn't about me trying to act like a rapper; this is more so me talking about some moments in my life and having a little fun."

