Wendy Williams Clowned for 'Imaginary Boyfriend' After Teasing a Hot Date
AceShowbiz - It seems like things are going smoothly for Wendy Williams after her divorce from Kevin Hunter. The TV personality teased in her latest Instagram post that she was about to have a date with a gentleman.

On Friday, February 21, "The Wendy Williams Show" host shared on the photo-sharing site a picture of her inside a car. "He sent his car for me..dinner in pursuit. Happy Friday!" so she captioned the post. Wendy, however, didn't reveal who was her date that night.

Naomi Campbell chimed in the comment section, writing, "And so he should." British broadcaster Sharon Carpenter added, "Sounds like a gentleman."

Knowing that Wendy is living a happy life right now, fans couldn't help but send loving messages. "You deserve to be happy. Love you so much. Blessings to you my sister," one fan said. Another fan joined in, "ENJOY. YOU DESERVE TO BE SPOILED."

"Yeeesssss Wendy,now that's a' REAL GENTLEMAN'.You deserve a 'REAL'man Wendy!!!....Enjoy your weekend !!!" someone excitedly added.

However, some others suspected that Wendy was just making things up with her post. "Wendy & her imaginary 'friend'. Bless her," one troll sarcastically commented. "Who is he? Your imaginary boyfriend?" one other asked.

The hate comments aside, Wendy previously shared that "the new chapter" of her life had been "so lovely." She went on saying during her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that she didn't regret the whole time she spent with Kevin. "Yeah, I'm not mad. You know, it was 25 years I don't regret," she explained. "But you know what? Sometimes people move on with their lives. And I have to tell you something; Now, I no longer love in Jersey. It is Wendy in the city."

When asked if she's currently dating or is looking for someone, Wendy responded, "Yeah, I date. But, you know, I love my career. You know how tough this is with this microphone here. You know what I'm saying. There's a certain amount of dedication and I didn't just land into my career 'cause, you know, of something." She explained that she dates in between handling her talk show "The Wendy Williams Show".

