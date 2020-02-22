Cara Delevingne Claps Back at Justin Bieber After He Calls Her His 'Least Favorite'

WENN/Instar/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Suicide Squad' actress reveals the 'Yummy' singer blocked her as she scoffs at him after he brands her his 'least favorite' person among his wife Hailey Baldwin's famous friends.

Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Things got awkward for Justin Bieber when he was asked to rank his wife Hailey Baldwin's famous friends during a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with James Corden. Among Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid, Cara was ranked last while Kendall was ranked first.

"But here's the thing," he tried to explain his reasoning. "I know Kendall the best. I've spent the most time with Kendall, you know, she's a good friend of ours. I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara so I have nothing against those people."

He continued, "It's just I have a better relationship [with Kendall]. It's not like I'm like ugh screw Cara, screw her, you know what I mean? OK."

Despite his claim that he had nothing against Cara, the model revealed the Canadian singer actually blocked her on social media. "If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber - he should have just eaten the bull penis," she commented.

Cara also posted throwback pictures of her with Justin. One saw him seemingly fangirling over her on Victoria's Secret runway and another featured them goofing off together. "Now vs. Then," she deadpanned.

Cara Delevingne and Justin Bieber once butted heads over Taylor Swift's public feud with Scooter Braun. She criticized him for defending Scooter, "I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions. As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened."