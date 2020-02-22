Brandon Jenner's Wife Gives Birth to Twin Baby Boys

Instagram Celebrity

Kim Kardashian's ex-stepbrother Brandon and his wife Cayley Stoker welcomed twin boys roughly a month after they exchanged wedding vows in a Los Angeles ceremony.

Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife, actress Linda Thompson, have become new grandparents to twin boys.

Musician Brandon Jenner and his new wife Cayley Stoker welcomed the double bundle of joy in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, according to paperwork obtained by TMZ.

The couple, which wed last month, January 2020, announced the pregnancy news in August 2019, but decided against finding out the sex of the babies ahead of their births.

The pair has yet to comment on the happy news, but its sons will join big sister Eva, four, from Brandon's first marriage to Leah Felder.

He and Leah split in 2018 after six years of marriage.