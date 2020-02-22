 
 

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama
Instagram
Celebrity

The retired Golden State Warriors player has allegedly moved on with the 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' cast member and got cozy with her at Snoop Dogg's party.

  • Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Matt Barnes sparked hookup rumors with "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star Cyn Santana. According to an eyewitness, the former Golden State Warriors star was holding hands with the VH1 reality star at a party hosted by Snoop Dogg.

It was reportedly a birthday party for Snoop's son Cordell. "They walked in together," the source claimed. "Then they were in the little VIP section the whole night … on their way out they were holding hands like not even lowkey."

The source was "95%" sure Barnes and Santana had a thing. "How awkward Matt was when he seen us looking kinda confirmed for me," the source explained.

The romance rumors surfaced roughly a couple weeks after Matt Barnes was rumored to call it quits with his baby mama Anansa Sims after she posted cryptic messages on Instagram. "I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept," she wrote in one post and added in another, "And now I'll do what's best for me."

Barnes went public with Sims, a daughter of actress Beverly Johnson, in 2018. The couple welcomed a baby boy named Ashton Barnes in December the same year.

He was previously married to Gloria Govan from 2012 to 2014. He's infamous for pulling up on fellow NBA player Derek Fisher to confront him over his alleged affair with Govan.

Meanwhile, Cyn Santana was previously engaged to Joe Budden. They welcomed a baby boy in December 2017. They broke up in 2019 and she accused him of cheating. They sparked reconciliation rumors a couple months ago after they attended her ex-girlfriend Erica Mena's baby shower together. "Sometimes you gotta come together to defeat Thanos," Joe quipped back then.

You can share this post!

Cara Delevingne Claps Back at Justin Bieber After He Calls Her His 'Least Favorite'

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Related Posts
Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Cyn Santana Clarifies Remarks About Black Men Preferring Latina Women

Cyn Santana Clarifies Remarks About Black Men Preferring Latina Women

Cyn Santana Calls Joe Budden Split Her 'Best Decision' Ever: It's Good for My Mental Health

Cyn Santana Calls Joe Budden Split Her 'Best Decision' Ever: It's Good for My Mental Health

Cyn Santana on Joe Budden Accusing Her of Keeping Son Away From Him: It's Just Tactics

Cyn Santana on Joe Budden Accusing Her of Keeping Son Away From Him: It's Just Tactics

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Cindy Crawford's Family Is in 'Tense' Situation Due to Her Son Presley Gerber

Cindy Crawford's Family Is in 'Tense' Situation Due to Her Son Presley Gerber