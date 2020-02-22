Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Instagram Celebrity

The retired Golden State Warriors player has allegedly moved on with the 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' cast member and got cozy with her at Snoop Dogg's party.

AceShowbiz - Matt Barnes sparked hookup rumors with "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star Cyn Santana. According to an eyewitness, the former Golden State Warriors star was holding hands with the VH1 reality star at a party hosted by Snoop Dogg.

It was reportedly a birthday party for Snoop's son Cordell. "They walked in together," the source claimed. "Then they were in the little VIP section the whole night … on their way out they were holding hands like not even lowkey."

The source was "95%" sure Barnes and Santana had a thing. "How awkward Matt was when he seen us looking kinda confirmed for me," the source explained.

The romance rumors surfaced roughly a couple weeks after Matt Barnes was rumored to call it quits with his baby mama Anansa Sims after she posted cryptic messages on Instagram. "I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept," she wrote in one post and added in another, "And now I'll do what's best for me."

Barnes went public with Sims, a daughter of actress Beverly Johnson, in 2018. The couple welcomed a baby boy named Ashton Barnes in December the same year.

He was previously married to Gloria Govan from 2012 to 2014. He's infamous for pulling up on fellow NBA player Derek Fisher to confront him over his alleged affair with Govan.

Meanwhile, Cyn Santana was previously engaged to Joe Budden. They welcomed a baby boy in December 2017. They broke up in 2019 and she accused him of cheating. They sparked reconciliation rumors a couple months ago after they attended her ex-girlfriend Erica Mena's baby shower together. "Sometimes you gotta come together to defeat Thanos," Joe quipped back then.