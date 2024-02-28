Brandon Jenner's Wife Cayley Flaunts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Another Child

Instagram Celebrity

Shortly after sharing the pregnancy news, Brandon and Cayley, who both star on 'At Home with the Jenners', treat social media users to a video highlighting her growing stomach.

AceShowbiz - Brandon Jenner's wife Cayley Jenner has shown off her baby bump in a newly-shared video. Cayley treated social media users to the clip after she and her husband announced that they are expecting their fourth child together.

On Tuesday, February 27, the 42-year-old singer/songwriter and his 38-year-old wife, who both star on "At Home with the Jenners", uploaded a video in a joint post via Instagram. In the short clip, it could be seen that she bared her growing stomach when the wedded couple was on a getaway.

Cayley was documented showcasing the baby bump from the side as she donned a white bra top that came with colorful stripes all over it and a pair of matching undies. She was then filmed carefully caressing her stomach with one of her hands.

In the meantime, Brandon was seen lying down on a beach-side lounge. Along with the footage, he wrote in the caption of the post, "Well, it's official!! Look at what I've done to her again! @cayleyjenner," adding a red heart and baby emojis.

Earlier that day, Brandon and Cayley confirmed the exciting news to PEOPLE. Speaking to the media outlet, she recalled how she let him know that she is pregnant, "When I went to tell Brandon that night as we were getting ready for bed he totally beat me to the punch."

Cayley went on to recount, "I had the tests in my pocket and I was going to just lay them down as he was brushing his teeth, but before I could do it, he looked at me and said, 'So how pregnant do you think you are?' I was floored." She said that they "laughed, hugged and kissed" after she "pulled out the tests" and showed it to him.

"Then, we laid in bed and laughed hysterically thinking about how wild it would be if we had twins again," she continued. She further revealed, "We conceived on Thanksgiving, which is so cute and special. I feel so grateful to get to do it all over again."

Cayley and Brandon, who tied the knot in January 2020, are already parents to their two children. They share 4-year-old twin boys Bo and Sam. In addition, he has 8-year-old daughter Eva with Leah James, whom he was married to from 2012 to 2018.

