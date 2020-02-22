George Clooney and Amal Amaluddin's Mansion Flooded After Heavy Storms

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The country estate where the 'Ocean's Eleven' actor lives with his wife and their twin kids in Berkshire, U.K. is submerged in water following heavy rain.

Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - A representative for George Clooney has assured fans "all is fine" after his country estate in Berkshire, England suffered floodwater damage following heavy storms in the U.K.

As Brits continued to recover from Storm Clara, which hit earlier this month, February 2020, they were forced to take cover from Storm Dennis, which battered several regions with excessive rain and high winds this week.

Among the affected areas was Berkshire, where the movie star lives with his wife Amal Amaluddin and their two-year-old twins.

In new pictures obtained by Britain's Daily Mail, the grounds of the Clooneys' mansion are seen almost completely submerged, after the River Thames spilled over its banks, leaving the couple's tennis court, basketball court, and much of the lawn severely damaged.

It also affected the veranda of the couple's summer house, although the actor's spokesman has informed the New York Post's Page Six, "All is fine."

The "Ocean's Eleven" star and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney purchased the 17th century home - a Grade II-listed house located on an island in the river - shortly after their 2014 wedding, and moved in after an intensive 18-month long refurbishment.

The property's garden previously flooded in 2016.

Heavy rains are expected to continue on Friday and last through the weekend.