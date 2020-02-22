 
 

George Clooney and Amal Amaluddin's Mansion Flooded After Heavy Storms

George Clooney and Amal Amaluddin's Mansion Flooded After Heavy Storms
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The country estate where the 'Ocean's Eleven' actor lives with his wife and their twin kids in Berkshire, U.K. is submerged in water following heavy rain.

  • Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - A representative for George Clooney has assured fans "all is fine" after his country estate in Berkshire, England suffered floodwater damage following heavy storms in the U.K.

As Brits continued to recover from Storm Clara, which hit earlier this month, February 2020, they were forced to take cover from Storm Dennis, which battered several regions with excessive rain and high winds this week.

Among the affected areas was Berkshire, where the movie star lives with his wife Amal Amaluddin and their two-year-old twins.

In new pictures obtained by Britain's Daily Mail, the grounds of the Clooneys' mansion are seen almost completely submerged, after the River Thames spilled over its banks, leaving the couple's tennis court, basketball court, and much of the lawn severely damaged.

It also affected the veranda of the couple's summer house, although the actor's spokesman has informed the New York Post's Page Six, "All is fine."

The "Ocean's Eleven" star and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney purchased the 17th century home - a Grade II-listed house located on an island in the river - shortly after their 2014 wedding, and moved in after an intensive 18-month long refurbishment.

The property's garden previously flooded in 2016.

Heavy rains are expected to continue on Friday and last through the weekend.

You can share this post!

Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Still Calls Transgender Daughter 'Son' in New Podcast

Brandon Jenner's Wife Gives Birth to Twin Baby Boys
Related Posts
George Clooney and Amal Amaluddin's Mansion Flooded After Heavy Storms

George Clooney and Amal Amaluddin's Mansion Flooded After Heavy Storms

George Clooney's Sister-In-Law Sentenced to Jail in Singapore for DUI

George Clooney's Sister-In-Law Sentenced to Jail in Singapore for DUI

Watch: George Clooney Hilariously Offers Chance to Double Date With Him and Amal for Charity

Watch: George Clooney Hilariously Offers Chance to Double Date With Him and Amal for Charity

George Clooney Worries About Twins Becoming Target Amid Wife's ISIS Case

George Clooney Worries About Twins Becoming Target Amid Wife's ISIS Case

George Clooney Jokes He Used Up His Luck During Terrifying Motorcycle Accident

George Clooney Jokes He Used Up His Luck During Terrifying Motorcycle Accident

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Cindy Crawford's Family Is in 'Tense' Situation Due to Her Son Presley Gerber

Cindy Crawford's Family Is in 'Tense' Situation Due to Her Son Presley Gerber