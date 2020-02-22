Pop Smoke's Death Investigated by His Family Amid Rumors of Targeted Hit

Facebook Celebrity

The family of the late 'Welcome to the Party' rhymer is investigating his death, trying to gather evidences following rumors that the home invasion was a targeted hit.

AceShowbiz - Pop Smoke's family is reportedly taking matters into their own hands when it comes to investigating the rapper's death.

According to TMZ, family sources confirmed the Welcome to the "Party" hitmaker's close relatives travelled from New York to Los Angeles, where the star was shot and killed in his Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 morning.

They claimed to have no knowledge of any enemies of the star in the area, and also don't believe someone would have followed him from New York to L.A, since he split his time between both locations.

The insider added that family members have personally questioned friends and witnesses, who were at his home before the shooting, to try to gather evidence. They've also requested access to security footage from the late star's home.

Pop, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was fatally injured when he was shot by two masked men who broke into his mansion, TMZ reported. The men fired multiple shots, critically wounding him before fleeing on foot.

The publication has since received reports from sources who have viewed surveillance footage at the property, claiming the incident, which was initially believed to be a home invasion robbery, was allegedly a targeted hit.

Prior to his death, the 20-year-old musician, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, accidentally shared his address online as he posted footage of a haul of gifts he'd received from brands on his Instagram Stories.

