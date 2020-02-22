Iggy Azalea Takes a Break From Music

 
 

The 'Fancy' hitmaker announces music hiatus in a bid to find inspirations for her next studio album two months after dropping a mini album called 'Wicked Lips'.

  • Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea is taking a hiatus from music following a turbulent few months.

On Monday, February 17, 2020, the "Sally Walker" hitmaker told fans that "time away is needed" so she could work on new musical concepts, insisting she "hasn't forgotten" them.

Iggy added, "When I'm back: you'll know. And I will be back."

The 29-year-old Fancy rapper's career appeared to stall when her sophomore album, "In My Defense", only debuted at No. 50 on the Billboard 200 when it was released back in July 2019 - five years after her debut release topped the same chart.

Its follow-up, the "Wicked Lips" EP, was plagued by a series of delays, and failed to chart upon release in December.

Meanwhile, the hitmaker was the victim of a $350,000 home burglary in November, and later separated from her boyfriend, rapper Playboi Carti - although they appeared to have reconciled amid a string of Instagram posts last month.

