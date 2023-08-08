 

Corey Feldman Expresses 'Great Sadness' After Courtney Anne Split Amid Her Chronic Fatigue Battle

Despite their shocking split after being married to each other for six years, the 'Zombie King' actor declares that he and his wife 'still have much love and respect for each other.'

  Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Corey Feldman has opened up about how he felt over his separation from his wife. After he and Courtney Anne made up their mind to go separate ways amid her battle with chronic fatigue, the actor famous for his role in "The Goonies" admitted that he felt "great sadness" over their split.

The 52-year-old star unveiled the shocking news in an interview published on Monday, August 7. Speaking to Page Six, he stated, "It is with great sadness that Courtney and I have made the decision to separate after many wonderful years together. We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other."

On the reason behind their breakup, the "Lost Boys" actor went on to stress, "There is no one to blame." He further elaborated, "This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads."

"Due to Courtney's health concerns and the process of healing, we both feel it's not in her best interest to continue on [their current tour] 'Love Retours 23' at this time," Corey continued. "On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery. We don't know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere."

In the wake of their split, Corey's wife Courtney also released a statement to the outlet. "It is with a deep and heavy sadness that I am announcing my separation from Corey," she said. "We've shared some amazing times together both private and public, and I will always cherish these moments we've shared together. I love him dearly and I always will."

During the chat, Courtney also discussed her health issues. "I've struggled for two years with health issues old and new; and this has taken a massive toll on me and my family," she shared. "I always try to keep positive and a light heart regardless of what I am going through physically, but sadly it has now crossed a threshold where I can no longer continue on with the tour."

"It's been a long journey of dealing with my own chronic fatigue syndrome which makes it difficult to keep up with the high energy of touring and traveling from place to place," she continued. "However, I do wish 'My Love, Husband, & Friend' and the bandmates a happy tour and the very best out there. I know they will be amazing as they put on a great show."

Corey first met Courtney during Playboy's Midsummer's Night Dream Party back in 2012. Four years later, in November 2016, the two announced their engagement. Less than one week after the proposal, the two tied the knot at the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

