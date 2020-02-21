Pamela Anderson's Ex Jon Peters Engaged to Another Woman After 12-Day Marriage to Actress

WENN/Nikki Nelson Celebrity

The 'A Star Is Born' producer announces his engagement to Julia Bernheim while attending the NASDAQ Closing Bell ceremony, two weeks after ending his marriage to the 'Baywatch' star.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pamela Anderson's 12-day husband Jon Peters apparently didn't waste any time getting into another serious relationship, two weeks after ending his whirlwind marriage to the actress. The movie producer has reportedly gotten engaged to another woman, Julia Bernheim.

The news was revealed while Jon attended the NASDAQ Closing Bell on Thursday, February 20 as a guest of Neptune Wellness CEO Michael Cammarata, who rang the bell, according to Us Weekly. The 74-year-old is an investor in Neptune Wellness.

There's no further info on Jon's new fiancee as of press time.

Pamela and Jon tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding on January, but their marriage certificate was never filed. They separated 12 days later, with the 52-year-old actress saying in a statement at the time, "I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another."

She added, "Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Their split, however, took an ugly turn as it was reported that Pamela walked out of their marriage because he was "too controlling." He later told the New York Post that he felt like "an old fool" for paying her "almost $2,000 in bills" during their short-lived marriage, a claim which he has since denied himself.

Speaking with the Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle which circulates in Pamela's Canadian hometown of Ladysmith, the "A Star Is Born" producer said that he had never publicly spoken about the end of their relationship.

"I haven't spoken to the press - nobody," he said in an interview published on Thursday. "I've loved this kid since she was 20 years old. I still love her. We're friends. We'll always be friends. I helped her in a way that she needed, but it's between her and I." He added, "I think she's great, and that's all I got to say."

This comes after Pamela's rep called the reports of Jon paying off her $200,000 debt "entirely fabricated" and "ludicrous." The rep added, "Despite Mr. Peters' scurrilous and ongoing efforts to elicit a response from Ms. Anderson, she has no comment to provide and hopes he is well."