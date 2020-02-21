 
 

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death
Instagram
Celebrity

Members of the Cho gang, who is the rival of the Woo gang from Brooklyn that Pop Smoke was associated with, quickly make fun of his death as soon as the news broke.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - People are mourning the loss of Pop Smoke, who was gunned down in his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, February 19 in a home robbery. However, there were some others who didn't bother to show respect to the late rapper and quickly made fun of his death as soon as the news broke.

Members of the Cho gang, who is the rival of the Woo gang from Brooklyn that Pop Smoke was associated with, took to social media to laugh at the expense of his tragic death. Breezyblixky wrote on Instagram Stories, "Wook caught his a** on a Tuesday." He also said, "Guess wat we smoking today," alongside a screeshot of an article about Pop Smoke being murdered.

NY Gang members make fun of Pop Smoke's murder

A member of the Cho gang made fun of Pop Smoke's murder.

NY Gang members make fun of Pop Smoke's murder on social media

Breezyblixky continued clowning the slain rapper on social media.

Fellow member of the New York gang Ktony Brigante also wrote some disrespectful things on his Facebook page. "Nobody telll me nothing kuz IDGAF tell dread LYFTTTT HIMMM," so he wrote alongside a bunch of laughing and crying emojis.

Ktony Brigante laughed at Pop Smoke's murder

Fellow gang member also joined in making fun of the late rapper.

"Nighas saying dey outsideee," he said in a separate post. Sincere Crawford, meanwhile, showed that he was in a super good mood, writing, "Rolling up Pop Cus I Wanna Smoke ( OK OK OK )," before adding, "SMOKING ON YA DEAD MANS POP SMOKE ' S**T GOT ME LAZY.. GM THO."

Sincere Crawford disrespected Pop Smoke

Another member posted disrespectful thing on social member after the news of Pop Smoke's death.

It was speculated that Pop Smoke was set up after police confirmed that the 911 call about the break-in to the Hollywood Hills home he was staying in came from another state. Speaking to the press, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Steve Lurie revealed that law enforcement received a call just before 5 A.M. ET from "someone back East" who reported that one of their friend's homes was being broken into and that one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Lurie also stated that the person who called 911 had been in contact with someone in the house during the incident and that between two and six people broke into the home. However, it remains unknown if it was a targeted or random attack.

You can share this post!

Pamela Anderson's Ex Jon Peters Engaged to Another Woman After 12-Day Marriage to Actress

Hugh Jackman and More Stars Send Support to Bullied Boy, 9, Who Wants to Commit Suicide
Related Posts
Pop Smoke's Death Investigated by His Family Amid Rumors of Targeted Hit

Pop Smoke's Death Investigated by His Family Amid Rumors of Targeted Hit

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Pop Smoke Accidentally Shared His Address on Social Media Before Deadly Home Robbery

Pop Smoke Accidentally Shared His Address on Social Media Before Deadly Home Robbery

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure