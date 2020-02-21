 
 

Rascal Flatts Insist They Still Get Along Despite Decision to Retire

Rascal Flatts Insist They Still Get Along Despite Decision to Retire
WENN/Judy Eddy
Music

Ridden by rumors of discord since his band announced their farewell tour, bassist Jay DeMarcus assures that their upcoming split was not a decision they reached lightly.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Country music stars Rascal Flatts faced a "very tough decision" to retire as a trio because the love they share for one another is stronger than ever.

Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus recently announced they would be calling it quits as a band after a farewell tour this summer, and the singers are keen to make it clear the upcoming split isn't due to any in-fighting.

Asked about the social media rumours during a special Country Music Association event in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, February 19, DeMarcus assured fans, "That's really not the case. We love each other, probably more now than we ever did when we first started. We just got to this point in the road where it's forking and we're entering new seasons of our lives."

He added, "This is a decision that we didn't reach lightly. It was a very tough decision and is going to be a very sad, bittersweet year, but it's something we think is the best for our lives right now. We still all get along. We didn't arrive in separate vehicles."

The "Here Comes Goodbye" hitmakers are set to begin their final run of shows in June, and they are already dreading the waterworks that will inevitably occur during their last scheduled concert, which will take place in Nashville in October.

"It's going to be really, really sad and it's going to be emotional," DeMarcus shared. "This time next year when there's no tour planned and I can't look over to my right and see my cousin (Gary) and Joe Don standing next to me, it's going to be (tough)..."

"This has been the (biggest) part of my life for most of my adult life. So it's going to be a really sad thing. That's all I can say."

Sharing his thanks to fans for their 20 years of support, Rooney added, "We've been one of the fortunate ones to do this for a very long time. It'll be so bittersweet to play that last note on guitar and hear that last note down low on bass, hear Gary hit the stratosphere."

"There's so much love and so much appreciation for everything we've gotten to do. It's going to be an exciting year. It's going to be a heavy year. It's going to be, I think, an amazing journey this year of all the years we've been together. And I don't know how I'm gonna feel (at the final show)... There's a lot to be thankful for."

You can share this post!

Lionel Richie Finds Daughters' Openness About Intimate Lives Shocking

Pamela Anderson's Ex Jon Peters Engaged to Another Woman After 12-Day Marriage to Actress
Related Posts
Rascal Flatts Insist They Still Get Along Despite Decision to Retire

Rascal Flatts Insist They Still Get Along Despite Decision to Retire

Rascal Flatts to Go on Farewell Tour After 20 Years Together

Rascal Flatts to Go on Farewell Tour After 20 Years Together

Rascal Flatts Opens Up About Bomb Threat at Indiana Show: 'It Was Kind of Shock'

Rascal Flatts Opens Up About Bomb Threat at Indiana Show: 'It Was Kind of Shock'

Rascal Flatts and Lucy Hale Put Country in 'Frozen' Track 'Let It Go'

Rascal Flatts and Lucy Hale Put Country in 'Frozen' Track 'Let It Go'

Most Read
The Weeknd Admits He Wants to Have Babies With Ex on 'After Hours', Fans Think It's Bella Hadid
Music

The Weeknd Admits He Wants to Have Babies With Ex on 'After Hours', Fans Think It's Bella Hadid

Model Broderick Hunter Calls Iggy Azalea 'Black Queen of Rap' and Internet Is Confused

Model Broderick Hunter Calls Iggy Azalea 'Black Queen of Rap' and Internet Is Confused

Chris Stapleton Delivers Impromptu Performance at Tyler Perry's Farewell Tour for Madea

Chris Stapleton Delivers Impromptu Performance at Tyler Perry's Farewell Tour for Madea

Billie Eilish Debuts Live Performance of 'No Time to Die' at 2020 Brit Awards

Billie Eilish Debuts Live Performance of 'No Time to Die' at 2020 Brit Awards

Billie Eilish and Finneas Get to Read 'No Time to Die' Script Before Creating Theme Song

Billie Eilish and Finneas Get to Read 'No Time to Die' Script Before Creating Theme Song

Brit Awards Boss Responds to Charli XCX and Anne-Marie's Criticisms

Brit Awards Boss Responds to Charli XCX and Anne-Marie's Criticisms

Lewis Capaldi Tops 2020 Brit Awards Winners

Lewis Capaldi Tops 2020 Brit Awards Winners

Kehlani Lashes Out at Joe Budden for Criticizing Her Over New Breakup Song

Kehlani Lashes Out at Joe Budden for Criticizing Her Over New Breakup Song

Travis Scott Honors Pop Smoke With Snippet of Unreleased Collaboration

Travis Scott Honors Pop Smoke With Snippet of Unreleased Collaboration

Desiigner Falls on James Harden During Stage Mishap at Las Vegas Gig

Desiigner Falls on James Harden During Stage Mishap at Las Vegas Gig

Lana Del Rey Calls Off European Tour Due to Vocal Issues

Lana Del Rey Calls Off European Tour Due to Vocal Issues

Snoop Dogg Convinces Lil' Kim Lovers & Friends Festival Is Not a Scam

Snoop Dogg Convinces Lil' Kim Lovers & Friends Festival Is Not a Scam

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi Team Up for Invictus Games Theme Song

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi Team Up for Invictus Games Theme Song