 
 

Khloe Kardashian Agrees Social Media Made Many Comfortable With Being Disrespectful

Khloe Kardashian Agrees Social Media Made Many Comfortable With Being Disrespectful
Instagram
Celebrity

Prior to hitting out at online haters, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star revealed that she realized 'people are so mean to everybody' after seeing negative reactions to Beyonce's posts.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian hit out at fans on social media for being too "comfortable with disrespecting people" online.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to her Instagram Stories to share the comment, which was credited to the account F**kology, with her 105 million followers.

"Social media has made too many of you comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the mouth for it," the statement read.

Khloe previously admitted she gets "sucked into reading (her) comments every now and then", and told Forbes she stopped paying attention to what people post when she realised even Beyonce Knowles got negative reactions on her posts.

"I just went on her page and I looked and realised people are so mean to everybody," she explained. "This is what people do and this is why they're called social media trolls. They just sit behind a computer and troll."

You can share this post!

Ben Affleck Publicly Praises Jennifer Garner for Being Thoughtful and Considerate

Justin Bieber Falls Victim to Hacking in MGM Hotel Personal Data Breach
Related Posts
Khloe Kardashian Agrees Social Media Made Many Comfortable With Being Disrespectful

Khloe Kardashian Agrees Social Media Made Many Comfortable With Being Disrespectful

Khloe Kardashian Dubbed 'Bully' Over Tweets About Kourtney of Ruining Her Night With Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian Dubbed 'Bully' Over Tweets About Kourtney of Ruining Her Night With Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian Excites Fans With New Brunette Bob Hair

Khloe Kardashian Excites Fans With New Brunette Bob Hair

Report: Khloe Kardashian Expecting Second Child With Tristan Thompson

Report: Khloe Kardashian Expecting Second Child With Tristan Thompson

Kobe Bryant Dead: Khloe Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon Among Celebrities Left Devastated

Kobe Bryant Dead: Khloe Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon Among Celebrities Left Devastated

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure