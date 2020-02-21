Khloe Kardashian Agrees Social Media Made Many Comfortable With Being Disrespectful

Instagram Celebrity

Prior to hitting out at online haters, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star revealed that she realized 'people are so mean to everybody' after seeing negative reactions to Beyonce's posts.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian hit out at fans on social media for being too "comfortable with disrespecting people" online.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to her Instagram Stories to share the comment, which was credited to the account F**kology, with her 105 million followers.

"Social media has made too many of you comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the mouth for it," the statement read.

Khloe previously admitted she gets "sucked into reading (her) comments every now and then", and told Forbes she stopped paying attention to what people post when she realised even Beyonce Knowles got negative reactions on her posts.

"I just went on her page and I looked and realised people are so mean to everybody," she explained. "This is what people do and this is why they're called social media trolls. They just sit behind a computer and troll."