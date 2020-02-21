Ben Affleck Publicly Praises Jennifer Garner for Being Thoughtful and Considerate

WENN Celebrity

A note the 'Justice League' star written for his ex-wife is read by 'Good Morning America' co-anchor Diane Sawyer after the first part of their pre-recorded sit-down was aired.

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck has issued a public note of thanks to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for supporting him through his struggle with sobriety.

The "Justice League" star has been detailing his efforts to kick his booze addiction and how his heavy drinking contributed to the breakdown of his marriage to Garner in recent press interviews while promoting his new movie, "The Way Back", and after a candid chat with "Good Morning America"'s Diane Sawyer, he wanted to give a special shout out to the mother of his three children.

After the first part of the pre-recorded sit-down aired in the U.S. on Thursday, February 20, newswoman Sawyer read out a note Affleck had written for his actress ex.

It stated: "What I want to say publicly and privately is, 'Thank you. Thank you for being thoughtful, considerate, responsible, and a great mum and person'."

The sweet tribute came after the 47-year-old told Sawyer he never expected his alcohol issues to lead to the former couple's 2015 separation and eventual divorce, which he recently branded his "biggest regret."

"I didn't want to get divorced, I didn't want to be a divorced person, I really didn't want to be a split family with my children," Affleck admitted. "It upset me because it meant I wasn't who I thought I was and that was so painful and so disappointing in myself."