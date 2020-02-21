Antonio Brown Reconciles With Ex Chelsie Kyriss After Painful Gym Accident

Instagram Celebrity

The unemployed football wide receiver enjoys a massage by his baby mama hours after accidentally getting nailed in the head with gym equipment during a workout.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Antonio Brown got back together with Chelsie Kyriss following their very public spat. In a video posted on both of their Instagrams, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver got massaged by his baby mama. He didn't write any caption but put love and rose emojis.

Their reconciliation came just hours after he had an accident in the gym. A couple of workout equipment got loose and came crashing down after he did a bench press with a spotter. He managed to avoid one of them but his fast reflexes were not enough to save himself from the other one. It looked painful as he's nailed in the head.

Antonio Brown and Chelsie Kyriss have been in an on-and-off relationship for years. They share three children together. Their latest split came after he was released by two NFL teams while facing sexual assault allegations including from his former trainer.

He paraded his new girlfriend on social media, kicked his baby mama out of his house, and repeatedly mocked her as a homeless. She, in response, posted screenshots claiming he begged her to take him back but she rejected him.

When asked about his new girlfriend, she insisted she's not jealous, "I told her to keep him." She was later caught lurking on his new girlfriend's Instagram, answering questions on the woman's page. She defended herself, claiming she was only there because people kept tagging her.

A few weeks after he was dropped by his agent, he eventually issued a public apology to Chelsie, "I owe my wonderful Kids and the mother @chelsie of my wonderful kids, The world Biggest Apology, for my Public out breaks through social media, and for the hurt that I may have took them through while on my Emotional roller Coaster that we all are faced with in Life."