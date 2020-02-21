 
 

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life
Instagram
Celebrity

The Footage sees the 'Welcome to the Party' rapper being taken out of the house on a stretcher and transported to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by fire fighters.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Footage of Pop Smoke being transported to hospital surfaced online following his tragic death Wednesday, February 19. The video was taken outside the rapper's house in the Hollywood Hills, California after he was gunned down in a home invasion.

The "Meet the Woo" star was taken into an awaiting ambulance on a stretcher. Before reaching the ambulance, one of the first responders was seen performing chest compressions and it continued once the rapper was settled inside the vehicle.

Smoke was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Hip-hop stars like 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott (II), Snoop Dogg, Chance the Rapper, 2 Chainz, Ludacris, Nas, Meek Mill, and The Game paid tribute to the fallen star.

Initial reports claimed it was a robbery gone wrong but, according to the people who had seen the surveillance camera, it looked like a targeted hit because the men who broke into Smoke's house didn't seem to carry anything when they left after shooting the rapper.

The day before the incident, Smoke accidentally broadcast his address on social media. Rumor has it, the alarm was disabled by someone in the house. While the incident happened in the West Coast, the 911 call came from the East Coast.

His housemate Mike Durodola denied allegation he was involved in his murder, "I WOULD NEVER IN MY LIFE SET MY BROTHER UP, WE ATE TOGETHER , BROKE BREAD TOGETHER THIS REALLY MY MOTHER CHILD I DONT GOTTA EXPLAIN NOTHING TO NOBODY THAT DONT KNO ME BUT FOR THE ONES WHO KNOW ME KNOW WHEN YOU SAW ME YOU SAW POP."

Pop Smoke was known for his association with the Woo gang from Brooklyn. Soon after his passing, members of the rival gang the Cho ridiculed the slain rapper on social media. "Nighas saying dey outsideee [laugh]," one poked fun at him using lyrics to his song "Christopher Walking".

Rival gang member mocked Pop Smoke's death

Rival gang member mocked Pop Smoke's death

Another mocked, "I know Kiki is gonna shapow that n***a again," referring to an old video of the rapper getting beaten up by gang members. They said "shapow" every time they hit him in the video.

You can share this post!

Antonio Brown Reconciles With Ex Chelsie Kyriss After Painful Gym Accident

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi Team Up for Invictus Games Theme Song
Related Posts
Pop Smoke's Death Investigated by His Family Amid Rumors of Targeted Hit

Pop Smoke's Death Investigated by His Family Amid Rumors of Targeted Hit

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Pop Smoke Accidentally Shared His Address on Social Media Before Deadly Home Robbery

Pop Smoke Accidentally Shared His Address on Social Media Before Deadly Home Robbery

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure