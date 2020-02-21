 
 

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Do Role-Play to Keep Marriage Fresh

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Do Role-Play to Keep Marriage Fresh
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The retired Miami Heat player opens up in a new interview the secret to keeping his relationship with his actress wife Gabrielle Union exciting after more than a decade.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union keep their marriage "fresh" by role-playing in the bedroom.

The former NBA (National Basketball Association) star tied the knot with Union in 2014, and the pair are parents to 15-month-old Kaavia. Wade also shares Zaire, 18, and Zaya, 12, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, and Xaiver, 6, with ex Aja Metoyer.

Speaking during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live", the sportsman told host Andy Cohen the couple has to work to keep its relationship "exciting."

"We keep it fresh. We try to keep it exciting because you get into a routine sometimes and you be like, 'Tomorrow,' " the 38-year-old said. "And then tomorrow goes to two months when you ain't getting no action, we got to do role-play."

He explained, "We go out at night. We be strangers and I get into character... We gotta do role-play. Sometimes I'll be like, 'Yo, go ahead, take your clothes off and walk down the street.' Let's take it back to Rodeo Drive, baby."

The star's comments come after he opened up about parenting Zaya, who was formerly known as Zion and asked her dad and step-mum to be recognised as female.

"Once Zion came home and said, 'Call me Zaya,' and was ready to take on this, I looked at her and said, 'You are a leader. It's our opportunity to allow you to be a voice,' " he recalled in a chat with Ellen DeGeneres last week.

You can share this post!

Kylie Jenner Gets Blocked as She Files to Trademark Daughter Stormi's Name

Antonio Brown Reconciles With Ex Chelsie Kyriss After Painful Gym Accident
Related Posts
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Do Role-Play to Keep Marriage Fresh

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Do Role-Play to Keep Marriage Fresh

Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Has Known She's Transgender Since Age 3

Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Has Known She's Transgender Since Age 3

Dwyane Wade Hopes Transgender Daughter's Story Inspires Other Families

Dwyane Wade Hopes Transgender Daughter's Story Inspires Other Families

Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Promises Unconditional Support to Transgender Sister Zaya in Heartfelt Post

Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Promises Unconditional Support to Transgender Sister Zaya in Heartfelt Post

Dwyane Wade Doesn't Accept Terry Crews' Apology - See His Post

Dwyane Wade Doesn't Accept Terry Crews' Apology - See His Post

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure