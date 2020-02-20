 
 

2 Chainz Speaks on Danger of Being 'Rapper' After Pop Smoke's Death

The 'Mercy' hitmaker recalls the harrowing experiences he's dealt with since becoming famous, while 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj suggest that Pop Smoke's death was caused by 'jealousy.'

AceShowbiz - 2 Chainz is sharing an insight into the downside of being a successful rap star in the wake of Pop Smoke's tragic passing. The one-half of the Southern hip-hop duo Playaz Circle reflected on the harrowing experiences he's dealt with since becoming famous in an Instagram post dated Wednesday, February 19.

"Success is dangerous, you sure you want this s**t," he wrote over a plain black background. In the caption, he detailed what he's been through that put his life at risk, "Been shot at in San Fran , got arrested in Maryland , La , New York and Oklahoma , had a so call stand off with police in Oklahoma , Cali spot got broken into 4 times alll on tape and one of them even left they phone."

He claimed that all those things happened "SINCE I BEEN A 'RAPPER'." Noting the irony of Pop Smoke's death, he added, "you literally gotta Pray that you make it back home safe !! But then you not even safe at home..." He ended his caption with "my condolences."

While 2 Chainz suggested that success would put a rapper's life in danger, 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj hinted in their own tribute to the slain star that jealousy caused his death. "No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P," Fifty wrote along with his pic with the rising star. Nicki, meanwhile, mourned her "Welcome to the Party" collaborator's death as writing, "The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop."

Pop Smoke was killed in a home robbery at his house in the Hollywood Hills, California on Wednesday, February 19 morning. Two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into the premises and reportedly fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding the 20-year-old star. The men were seen fleeing on foot.

Pop Smoke was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead. The suspects have not yet been identified and remain free.

Hours before his death, the New York City-born star flaunted his wealth on Instagram. He could be seen posing with a stack of cash inside his car alongside his housemate Mike. "GET STRAIGHT PASSION ZIP HIM UP BAG EM LOUIS V LOUIS V LOUIS," so he wrote in the caption.

